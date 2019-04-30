× Torrance Police Searching for Vehicle in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Torrance police are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Del Amo Boulevard at Mariner Avenue.

A witness reportedly told police a man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Del Amo Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Hawthorne Boulevard and Prairie Avenue while the investigation took place.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A description of the vehicle was not available, although it is likely to have front end damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Torrance Police Department.