$10,000 Reward Offered for Tips Leading to Arrest in South L.A. Killing

Tim Jackson, 53, was killed in a shooting in South L.A. on Feb. 8, 2019. He is seen in an undated photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on May 1, 2019.

A $10,000 reward for tips leading to the capture and arrest of suspect(s) in a fatal shooting in South L.A. has been approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, authorities said Wednesday.

On Feb. 8, 53-year-old Tim Jackson was shot to death about 10:38 p.m. in the 3500 block of Floresta Avenue, located in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

No other details were given in the release but authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The department’s homicide bureau can be reached at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

