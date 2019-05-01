× 2 Men Arrested After Allegedly Engaging in Sex Acts With Boy in Rancho Cucamonga

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual acts with a boy in Rancho Cucamonga, police said Wednesday.

One of the suspects, Frank Geraci, 56, of Los Angeles, is accused of being in a sexual relationship with the victim for three years, and that the contact began when the victim was 14.

Police were made aware of the situation and began an investigation last month, police said in a news release Wednesday.

After interviewing the victim, who is now 17, detectives learned that Geraci engaged in oral sex and sodomy with the victim multiple times in Rancho Cucamonga and at Geraci’s home in Los Angeles.

Geraci also allegedly gave the victim “lavish gifts” and money in order to lure the victim into continuing having sex with him, authorities said.

On April 25, Geraci and the victim arranged to meet at a location in Rancho Cucamonga. But the suspect was met with detectives and was taken into custody. Evidence was found in Geraci’s vehicle that indicated he had intended to meet with the victim to engage is sexual acts, police said.

In addition, investigators searched Geraci’s home and found more evidence corroborating the victim’s allegations.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the victim had allegedly engaged in another sexual relationship with Jose Rosales-Becerra, 33, of Hacienda Heights.

The two had met on a social media application and engaged is sexual acts multiple times over the course of a year, police said.

Rosales-Becerra was arrested on April 26.

Geraci has been charged with 10 counts involving lewd acts with a child, while Becerra-Rosales faces four counts, according to police.

Becerra-Rosales is being held on $1 million bail, while Geraci was released Wednesday after posting bond, police said.

Authorities believe the suspects may have victimized more people. Anyone who believes they might have been the victim of either men, can call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Detective Division at 909-477-2800.