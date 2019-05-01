Apl.de.Ap Musician, Rapper and Philanthropist

The eldest of seven siblings, Allan Pineda better known as Apl.de.Ap grew up in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines. He worked in the farm with his grandfather and sold the crops at the open market. Coming from a poor family, he knew early on that going to school was his long-term ticket to a better life.

Clinically blind, the young Apl managed to get treatment for his eyes in the U.S. through the Pearl S. Buck Foundation with his sponsor, Joe Ben Hudgens, who eventually adopted Apl. At the age of 14 years old, Apl moved to LA where Hudgens fostered the importance of education that would lead to achieving his dreams.

Apl became a rapper, record producer, and the member of the multi-Grammy award winning group the Black Eyed Peas.

Drawing from his own life experiences and putting action behind his words, he established the Apl.de.ap Foundation. The Foundation is committed to equip Filipino youth with the knowledge and skills to improve their lives. This is through key partnerships with organizations whose focus are in computer technology, arts, and eye care. Ultimately, the foundation hopes to build a school that will prepare these program services.