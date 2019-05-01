× Ashton Kutcher Is Potential Witness in L.A. Trial of Alleged ‘Serial Sexual-Thrill Killer’ Michael Gargiulo

The killer preyed on attractive young women who were outgoing and lived nearby.

Once he decided on a target, he’d lurk around her home, gathering information until he spotted a perfect opportunity. Then he’d strike — always at night, always at their homes.

Prosecutors have called Michael Gargiulo a “serial sexual-thrill killer” who derived pleasure from slaughtering beautiful women. They will seek the death penalty in a trial that’s set to start this week. Gargiulo faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for attacks in the Los Angeles area between 2001 and 2008.

Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday, beginning what prosecutors expect will be a six-month trial. Nearly 250 people — including actor Ashton Kutcher, who dated one of the victims — are on their list of potential witnesses.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.