Authorities in Pursuit of Fleeing Mercedes-Benz Driver in Costa Mesa Area

Officials are chasing a Mercedes-Benz driver through Orange County Wednesday afternoon.

Sky5 was initially overhead the chase around 3:40 p.m. as the pewter-colored sedan was heading into the Irvine area.

Police in Laguna Beach had initiated the pursuit because the driver is wanted on a no-bail warrant, according to Jim Cota, a public information officer for the department. Cota will still working to gather details on exactly when and where the chase began.

The vehicle was moving swiftly but staying in the proper traffic lines as it was followed by a line of law enforcement SUVs. It headed via surface streets into the Costa Mesa area.

