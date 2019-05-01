Watch Live: AG William Barr Faces Questions From Senate Judiciary Committee on Mueller Report

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Opening Night Moviegoers in Fullerton Possibly Exposed to Measles, Officials Warn

Posted 10:26 AM, May 1, 2019, by

Orange County officials warned Wednesday that a woman with measles may have exposed others in the region to the contagious disease.

The patient, the first to come down with measles this year in the county, lives in Placentia and contracted the illness when she traveled to a country with an outbreak, officials said. They did not say whether she had been vaccinated against measles.

This patient appears to have gone to work for a few days and seen a movie — likely the opening night midnight showing of “Avengers: Endgame” in Fullerton — before realizing she was sick.

The warning comes amid several major measles outbreaks nationwide and the highest number of measles cases across the nation in more than two decades. Officials in L.A. County declared an outbreak last week.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.