‘Avengers: Endgame’ Opening Night Moviegoers in Fullerton Possibly Exposed to Measles, Officials Warn

Orange County officials warned Wednesday that a woman with measles may have exposed others in the region to the contagious disease.

The patient, the first to come down with measles this year in the county, lives in Placentia and contracted the illness when she traveled to a country with an outbreak, officials said. They did not say whether she had been vaccinated against measles.

This patient appears to have gone to work for a few days and seen a movie — likely the opening night midnight showing of “Avengers: Endgame” in Fullerton — before realizing she was sick.

The warning comes amid several major measles outbreaks nationwide and the highest number of measles cases across the nation in more than two decades. Officials in L.A. County declared an outbreak last week.

