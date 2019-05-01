× Boy on Scooter Struck, Critically Injured by Vehicle in Garden Grove

Paramedics rushed a boy to a hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a car while riding a scooter in Garden Grove on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The collision took place about 7:30 p.m. at Gilbert Street and Maureen Drive, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

The injured boy was estimated to be about 13 years old, Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, the lieutenant said. Intoxicated driving was not initially suspected.

Officials shut down Gilbert Street in the area as they investigated the collision.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

SigAlert**Avoid the Area of Gilbert and Maureen Drive. Officers are investigating a serious injury traffic collision that happened at 7:30pm. A vehicle hit a juvenile on a scooter. Gilbert St. will be closed s/b from Katella for next 3 hours. #sigalert #ggpd32 #stayalert pic.twitter.com/PXyYKdSa2X — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) May 2, 2019