Burglars Break Into San Fernando Valley Medical Marijuana Businesses Through Roof: LAPD 

Police are looking for burglars who are breaking into marijuana businesses in the San Fernando Valley through the roof.

The burglaries have occurred on the weekends and the suspects are able to get in by cutting a hole through the roof. In some cases, the burglars cut the power, disabling the alarm system and cameras, police said in a community alert.

Authorities said recent burglaries occurred in the LAPD’s Devonshire area. They did not provide details about those incidents.

Police encourage business owners to double check a building’s roof access and fuse panels to ensure they are locked, have an alarm system and cameras on a backup battery that can last over the weekend in case the power is cut, and not to leave large amounts of cash at the business overnight.