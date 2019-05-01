Chic Fashions With Founder and CEO of Hatch Ariane Goldman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder and CEO of Hatch Ariane Goldman joined us live with stylish looks for before, during and after pregnancy. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been spotted in this fashion brand. HATCH is an all around celebrity favorite among Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, Amy Schumer, Natalie Portman, Emily Blunt, and so many more. For more info, you can go to their website. From April 19th - May 19th, HATCH is bringing their chic clothing, swimwear and mama-safe beauty products to nine Nordstrom locations across North America. For the LA-based mamas, be sure to come pop-in and see us at The Grove or down at the Costa Mesa location!

Hatch also has a permanent retail location in Brentwood, right across from the Brentwood Country Mart.