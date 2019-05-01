Frank Buckley Interviews: Norman Mineta, Former Secretary of Transportation/Commerce

Norman Mineta served as the Secretary of Transportation from 2001-2006 during the George W. Bush presidency (including on 9-11). He had previously served as Secretary of Commerce under President Bill Clinton as the first Asian American to hold a cabinet post. He began his career in public service in 1967 as a member of San Jose’s city council. In 1971, he became the first Asian American mayor of a major American city. He then served in the House of Representatives from 1975-1995 becoming the first Japanese American elected to the House from the contiguous United States. He is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

During this podcast, Mr. Mineta talks about his career of public service and about the events of 9-11 including ordering all aircraft flying over the U.S. to land immediately. He also discusses his experience as a child being sent to an internment camp during World War II along with other Americans of Japanese descent. He details the lifelong friendship that began in the camp with fellow Boy Scout Alan Simpson who would go on to become a senator from Wyoming. Mr. Mineta also discusses the film showing on PBS TV stations on May 20th “Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story.”