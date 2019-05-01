× L.A. Residents May Get Earlier Notice Before Parking Tickets Are Issued in Repair Zones

A Los Angeles City Council member on Wednesday called for the city’s road repair agency to do a better job of alerting residents when their streets are being turned into temporary no-parking zones.

Councilman David Ryu, who represents neighborhoods stretching from Silver Lake to Sherman Oaks, introduced a motion to have the Bureau of Street Services put up temporary no-parking signs at least 48 hours before street repairs begin — double the current amount — to reduce the likelihood that cars will be ticketed and towed.

With officials looking to fix hundreds of miles of streets, “we need to make sure that the way we prepare and inform impacted residents is fair,” Ryu said in a statement.

“The cost of retrieving an impounded vehicle is simply too high for us to ignore a flawed sign posting process,” he said.

