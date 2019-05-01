Man Arrested, Accused of Groping Woman After Following Her Home in Santa Ana

A man was arrested after allegedly following a woman home and then groping her, authorities said Wednesday.

Shon Michael Sharp, who police describe as a 32-year-old transient, was taken into custody after multiple calls came in to police Tuesday night. Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to a first call from a woman who told authorities she was being followed in the 1300 block of North Cabrillo, according to police.

But before the caller managed to get into her home, the assailant grabbed her in the vaginal area over her clothing, police said. The victim then ran to a neighbor’s home to get help.

Officers received another call just “moments later” about a man following two other females in the 1300 block of North Cabrillo, police wrote in a news release. Sharp was found in the area when officers responded and arrested shortly after.

Authorities said he was positively identified by the victim and booked into the Santa Ana Police Department Jail on suspicion of sexual battery.