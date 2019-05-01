× Man Killed, Teen Seriously Injured in Crash Between Dirt Bike, Car in San Bernardino

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died and his 14-year-old passenger suffered major injuries in a collision between a dirt bike and a car in San Bernardino on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Jonathan Lee Durrer of San Bernardino died following the 3:45 p.m. crash at Portola Street and Christy Avenue, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.

He was riding a dirt bike-style motorcycle with a passenger described as a 14-year-old San Bernardino resident, police said.

“A car driven by a juvenile turned into a driveway and was struck by the dirt bike,” according to the statement.

The teenage dirt bike passenger suffered “life-threatening” injuries in the collision and was rushed into surgery at a hospital, officials said. The 16-year-old driver of the involved car was not hurt.

“The dirt bike was not street legal,” the police statement said. Neither the rider nor passenger were wearing helmets.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, police said. Speed was believed to be a factor in the collision, but drugs or alcohol were not.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino police Detective Peck at 909-384-5664.