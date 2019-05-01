Michelle Obama Speaks at UCLA for College Signing Day

Posted 1:30 PM, May 1, 2019, by

Former first lady Michelle Obama paid a visit to UCLA Wednesday along with other celebrities for college signing day. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 1, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.