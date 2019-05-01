Former first lady Michelle Obama paid a visit to UCLA Wednesday along with other celebrities for college signing day. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 1, 2019.
Michelle Obama Speaks at UCLA for College Signing Day
-
Michelle Obama Set to Headline College Signing Day Event at UCLA
-
Michelle Obama to Visit UCLA in May to Celebrate High School Students Going to College
-
Michelle Sugihara, Executive Director of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment
-
Michelle Obama’s Book Sells Almost 10 Million Copies, on Track to Becoming Most Successful Memoir in History
-
Athletic Coaches, Others Charged in College Admissions Scam Plead Not Guilty
-
-
UCLA Hires Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin as Its New Basketball Coach
-
Mystery Parent Paid $6.5 Million to Get Kids Into Top Universities as Part of Admissions Scandal
-
Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance at the Grammys
-
Stanford Students File Lawsuit Against USC, UCLA and Other Colleges in Admissions Bribery Scandal
-
UCLA Needs 103 Days to Turn Over Emails Between Soccer Coaches, People Indicted in Admissions Scandal
-
-
USC, UCLA Students React to Bribery Scandal
-
Chicago Police Union Wants Federal Investigation Into Jussie Smollett Case
-
‘Profoundly Sorry’ Parents Accused of Paying $600K to Get Children Admitted to USC, UCLA Agree to Plead Guilty