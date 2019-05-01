Mother’s Day Gift Ideas With Celebrity Stylist Expert Anya Sarre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLTON’S HEROES

Everyday cozy sweatshirt

$48.00

A TOKEN OF

WHAT: Modern Lockets with French Enamel + Diamond, Made In LA

Each One is Charity Inspired With A Different Symbol + Virtue (10% of Proceeds go to selected Charities)

PASSIONROSES

WHO: PassionRoses

WHAT: PassionRoses are premium quality roses grown in the fields of Bogota, Colombia. PassionRoses is the Official Rose of Miss America, The Tony’s, and The Rose Bowl.

WHY: This for the mom who smile when she gets flowers, PassionRoses come in a wide range of colors. They are also known for their long-lasting beauty, so they’ll last a long time.

MITO Q

WHO: MITO Q

WHAT: antioxidant supplements

WHEN: Mito Q is the first and only CoQ10 antioxidant supplement that can penetrate the mitochondrial membrane to act directly in the mitochondria, our cells’ “power plants.”

CoQ10 is an antioxidant the body naturally makes that helps create cellular energy and neutralize free radicals. MitoQ can deliver CoQ10 into the mitochondria hundreds of times more effectively than any other form of CoQ10 antioxidant supplement.

MAHANA

WHO: Mahana

WHAT: Mommy and me bracelets

WHY: Mahana Intention pieces are made with crystal gemstones sourced from all over the world. These healing stones give the wearer strength and stability in times of change and provide guidance and clarity in difficult situations.

Every piece can be personalized with your name, initial or zodiac sign. Perfect for Mommy and me!

EMEPELLE

WHO: Emepelle

WHAT: Serum ($175) + Night Cream ($195)

WHERE: Lovely Skin

WHY: Emepelle is a new cosmeceutical skincare line that is clinically proven to safely and effectively address Estrogen Deficient Skin.

The serum and night cream are further fortified with other proven skin-beneficial ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, peptides and retinol to help mom age as gracefully as possible.