Nyesha Arrington, Chef

Chef Nyesha J Arrington has absolutely adored the kitchen since she was just a little girl. Arrington, born in Southern California to a multi-cultural family was introduced to diverse foods such as bulgogi, octopus and homemade kimchi. During the early stages of her palate development, exposure to these culinary experience has shaped Arrington’s ideas in cooking ever since. Always inspired to integrate flavors, and techniques from around the world thus

creating a personal style that is unparalleled. She became more widely recognized from her appearance on Top Chef, in 2011, and a win on Food Network’s Chef Hunter, as well as Esquire’s Knife Fight in 2013.