Pilot Injured After World War II-Era Plane With Swastika Painted on Tail Crashes in Upland

The pilot of a World War II-era plane was injured after the aircraft crashed in Upland Wednesday morning, officials said.

The single-engine Storch FI-156 C crashed about 10 a.m. after taking off from after taking off from Cable Airport, Ian Gregor, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, told KTLA.

The pilot was the only person on the plane and he was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries after crashing on a field near Greenbelt Park, according to the Upland Police Department.

The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash, Gregor said.

After takeoff, the pilot began experiencing mechanical issues, Sgt. Moe Duran told the Los Angeles Times. The pilot tried to turn the plane around, but the aircraft lost power and crashed, the newspaper reported. Officers helped free the man before paramedics arrived.

The plane was a World War II replica and was painted in a military camouflage design with a swastika on its tail, a photo tweeted by the Upland Police Department shows.

At approximately 10:00am this morning, a plane crashed in a field south of Greenbelt Park. The pilot was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. #uplandpd #cityofupland pic.twitter.com/MfqA5zhFBO — Upland Police Department (@UplandPD) May 1, 2019