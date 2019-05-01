Police ID Gunman Arrested After Forcing Evacuation of Koreatown Strip Mall

Police surround A & A Shine Bargain in Koreatown on April 30, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Police on Wednesday identified the man who prompted the evacuation of a Koreatown strip mall after allegedly bringing a gun there and shooting someone in the foot the day before.

Joseph Michael Young, 41, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after an hourslong standoff at the shopping center on the 700 block of Vermont Avenue that contains a Payless ShoeSource and Baskin-Robbins, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials originally responded to Olympic Boulevard around noon after Young shot a man in the foot there. The suspect then ran one block north to the mall, where he went into A & A Shine Bargain and barricaded himself, police said.

A SWAT team responded and evacuated the shopping center, rescuing several people who sheltered themselves in a locked room.

After unsuccessfully negotiating with Young for several hours, officers stormed the mall and arrested him around 4 p.m.

According to LAPD, the shooting appeared to be a “random, isolated incident.”

Young was being held on $50,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Thursday, May 2, inmate records show.

