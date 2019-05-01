Pursuit of Suspected Stolen Vehicle Ends in Crash Involving Officers in Encino

A pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Encino that left two officers injured Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The collision occurred near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue about 10:09 a.m. and authorities were still searching for the suspect around 11:30 a.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

The two wounded officers complained of pain and their injuries were described by police as minor.

No other details have been released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.