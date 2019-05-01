Retired LAPD Officer Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

A retired Los Angeles police officer could spend three years behind bars after being charged with possession of child pornography, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Clark Warren Baker, 61, was arrested and released on $20,000 bail on April 10, about six months after police searched his Hollywood Hills home and discovered an external hard drive that contained pornographic images of children, officials said.

LAPD employed Baker from 1980 to 2000, the agency previously told the Los Angeles Times. He was found guilty of beating up a Salvadoran immigrant while on duty in 1992, but an appeals panel later overturned that conviction, the paper reported at the time.

Baker is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to face the child pornography charge. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of three years in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities provided no further details.

34.052234 -118.243685