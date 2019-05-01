× Rick Schroder of ‘NYPD Blue’ Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence in Topanga for 2nd Time in 30 Days

Rick Schroder was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. It is the second time the actor of “NYPD Blue” and “Silver Spoons” fame has been booked for the felony in 30 days.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department received a call of domestic violence at about 12:43 a.m. When deputies arrived at the actor’s Topanga residence, they said there was evidence of a physical altercation between Schroder and a woman — allegedly his girlfriend. He is currently in custody, and his bail is set at $50,000.

A similar incident occurred between the 49-year-old actor and the same woman at the residence on April 2. That time, he was released on bond.

Schroder got his start in show business at an early age, appearing alongside Jon Voight in the 1979 film remake “The Champ” and in the 1980s on the sitcom “Silver Spoons.” His other notable credits include the miniseries “Lonesome Dove” and the shows “Strong Medicine” and “24.” More recently, he wrote and directed the miniseries “The Fighting Season” and appeared in Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” movies.

