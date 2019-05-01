Shaping L.A. With Portraits of Hope Nonprofit Organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles to learn about the hand-painted mural created by Portraits of Hope, titled Shaping LA.

The mural, spanning the length of four football fields, and accompanying artwork will be displayed for approximately six months on the LACC’s South Hall facing the 110 freeway and on the ground level of the facility in and around the West Hall parking garage and walkway facing STAPLES Center.

To learn more about the work of the nonprofit organization Portraits of Hope, take a look at the website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com