Suspected DUI Driver Charged After Crash Kills Glendale Woman in Yucca Valley: Sheriff

A 30-year-old Glendale woman died after being struck in Yucca Valley by a suspected drunk driver who has since been charged, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 56300 block of Twentynine Palms Highway about 3:04 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, Alexa Castillo, was found injured in a parking lot.

She was transported for medical care but later pronounced dead at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, sheriff’s officials said.

The driver, Jose Banuelos of Burbank, remained at the scene before being taken into custody and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing great bodily harm, officials said.

Banuelos, 31, was arraigned Monday on a murder charge after the case was submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, according to sheriff’s officials.

Inmate records show Banuelos is being held at West Valley Detention Center on $1.15 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Morongo Basin station at 760-366-4175. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing 888-782-7463.