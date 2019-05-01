Suspected Gunman Dies Following Shootout With Officers in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who opened fire on officers was shot and killed by police in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night, authorities said.

Police received a call about 11 p.m. of a man with a gun near the intersection of East 113th Street and Wilmington Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gun who then opened fire, striking their vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguillar said.

The officers returned fire and then called for help.

When additional units arrived, the man had moved to a different location but was still armed, Aguillar said.

A second shooting occurred, which involved several officers, and the suspect was struck, Aguillar said.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear exactly how many officers opened fire in the incident.

This was the third time in the past 10 days officers had been fired upon, Aguillar said.

The suspect, an adult male Hispanic, was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased at scene, and the handgun he was armed with will be recovered by detectives. Fortunately, no officers were injured, but this is now the 3rd time in 10 days LAPD Officers have been shot at. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 1, 2019

Officer-involved shootings overall have been down in 2019, Aguillar said.

An investigation is underway into Tuesday night’s shooting.