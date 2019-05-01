Watch Live: AG William Barr Faces Questions From Senate Judiciary Committee on Mueller Report

Taste of Sonoma Menu at Maude Restaurant With Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone

Posted 10:06 AM, May 1, 2019, by

Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone joined us live with a taste of his Sonoma menu at Maude. He also talked about his Mother’s Day Menu at Gwen and teaming up with No Kid Hungry. For more info on Maude, you can go to Maude Restaurants. For more info on Gwen, you can go to her website. You can also follow Curtis on social media.

