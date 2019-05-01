× Toy Gun for Class Project Triggers Lockdown at Long Beach City College

Students and faculty at the Long Beach City College were asked to shelter in place Wednesday morning after somebody reported a student with what turned out to be a replica gun for a class production, authorities said.

Long Beach police received a call about an armed man on the college’s Pacific Coast Campus around 10:20 a.m., Officer Shaunna Dandoy told KTLA. Officers made contact with the student and determined that he was only carrying a toy gun, Dandoy said.

Somebody had seen the fake firearm and havoc broke out, according to police. The school implemented the initial stages of a lockdown but later cancelled it.

“Classes will continue as usual,” the college tweeted just before noon.

Police did not make any arrest, and no injuries were reported.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.