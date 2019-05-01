Twentynine Palms Woman Accused of Human Trafficking, Creating Child Pornography

Detectives arrested a Twentynine Palms woman Tuesday on suspicion of using an underage girl to create pornographic photos and videos, then selling the images online through social media platforms, officials said.

Catherine Lynn Englebrick, 40, is accused of human trafficking of a juvenile and production of child pornography, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement. She was taken into custody Tuesday when deputies showed up at her home with a search warrant.

An investigation began in March after investigators received a report of possible sexual exploitation of a child from county social workers, officials said.

In addition to creating and selling images of child pornography, “Englebrick also attempted to persuade the victim into having sex with an adult male in exchange for a cellular phone,” according to the statement.

The victim’s age was not disclosed.

Englebrick’s bail was set at $100,000 pending her initial court appearance, scheduled Thursday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, countybooking records show.