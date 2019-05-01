× Woman Critical After Being Found in Parked Car With Gunshot Wound in Carson

A woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in Carson Tuesday night.

A caller reported a shooting in the 23300 block of Maribel Avenue about 7:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romeo Pascual said.

Arriving officers found a woman inside a parked car who had been shot in the face.

It was unclear how many shots were fired in the incident. “All we know of is the one that hit her. There might be more,” Pascual said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No details on a possible shooter were given.

“We’ve heard of people running from the location, but we can’t make a connection at this point,” Pascual said.

An investigation is underway.