Woman's Body Found in Back Seat of Car in El Segundo; Investigation Underway

Police are conducting a death investigation after finding the body of a woman in the back seat of a car in El Segundo Tuesday night.

A caller notified authorities about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of East Elm Avenue and California Street just after 8:30 p.m., El Segundo Police Department Lt. Danowitz said.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive woman inside the vehicle, Danowitz said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details were given on the cause of death, which is under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 310-524-2200.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.