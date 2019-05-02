2 Killed, 2 Injured in Crash on Westbound 10 Freeway in Mid-City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash on the 10 Freeway near the Mid-City neighborhood of Central Los Angeles early Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The crash was reported at around 4:20 a.m. just east of Hauser Boulevard and involved a pickup truck that collided with a white Nissan Altima that was stalled in the middle lane of the freeway, California Highway Patrol said.

A man and woman who were passengers in the Altima were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, was transported to a hospital with major injuries, LAFD said.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, authorities said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a pickup truck overturned onto its side and another vehicle with its rear appearing completely crushed and caved in.

Two lanes of the freeway near La Brea Avenue and the Washington Boulevard off-ramp were closed for an unknown duration,CHP said.

Video showed traffic backed up for miles behind the crash site.

No further details were immediately available.

SIGALERT UPDATE (3): W/B I-10 JUST EAST OF HAUSER BLVD., THE #4 LANE AND WASHINGTON BLVD. OFF-RAMP WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A FATAL COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 2, 2019