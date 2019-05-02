Assistant Coach at High School in Costa Mesa Arrested, Accused of Sending Inappropriate Photo to Student

An assistant wrestling coach at a high school in Costa Mesa was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly sending an inappropriate photo to a female student, authorities said.

Samuel Galvez, 30, was taken into custody after officers responded to Estancia High School shortly after 9 a.m., according to police. Galvez allegedly sent the student a photo of his genitalia.

The Orange resident also works as a campus security facilitator, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of a minor and is expected to be transferred to Orange County County Jail in Santa Ana. Police said with his bail has been set at $30,000.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jake Jacobi at 714-754-5178.