Camarillo Woman in Critical Condition After Being Rescued From Burning Home by Neighbors

A 70-year-old Camarillo woman is hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after she was pulled from her burning home by neighbors who went to check on her.

Firefighters received a call of a house fire in the 1800 block of Ramona Drive about 1:30 a.m., Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Stan Ziegler said.

The home was already “well involved in fire” when crews arrived at the scene, Ziegler said.

One patient was found in cardiac arrest outside the home and was treated by emergency personnel.

The patient, a woman believed to be about 70 years old, was revived before being transported to the hospital, Ziegler said. She was later listed in critical condition.

Ziegler said the woman was helped out of her home after the fire started. Apparently, she called a neighbor and said something was on fire in the home.

Her neighbors then went into the burning home as firefighters were headed to the scene.

“I do want to give credit to the neighbors though … who pulled their neighbor from the home,” Ziegler said.

One person who went inside to rescue the woman was also treated for possible smoke inhalation and transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.