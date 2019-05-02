× College Admissions Scam: No Charges Against Chinese Parents Who Paid $1.2M to Get Daughter Into Yale

Sherry Guo came to California five years ago, a teenager from China with dreams of attending an elite university.

Her attorney does not dispute she got into Yale through the machinations of William “Rick” Singer, a Newport Beach consultant who defrauded the Ivy League school and similarly selective universities with bribes, rigged tests and bogus accolades.

Singer fashioned a fake application for Guo that described her as a top-notch soccer player, which was submitted to Yale by a soccer coach who took a $400,000 bribe. Once she was admitted, Guo’s family paid $1.2 million to Singer and a charity he used to launder the bribes and other illicit funds.

But unlike dozens of parents swept up in the college admissions scandal, federal prosecutors have not alleged that Guo or her parents committed a crime in paying Singer — the scheme’s confessed mastermind — the seven-figure sum.

