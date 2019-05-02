× Downtown L.A. Residents, Alarmed by Assaults, Flood City Council Meeting to Demand More Police Foot Patrols

Dozens of downtown residents went to Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday to demand more foot patrols in their neighborhoods, saying they are frustrated by the number of assaults, open-air drug sales and incidents of harassment outside their homes.

More than 50 people affiliated with DTLA Strong, a neighborhood organization formed last year, appeared at the council’s Budget and Finance Committee to request the patrols on Broadway, Spring, Main and other major streets. Several said downtown has become increasingly unsafe.

Catherine Tomiczek, who lives at 7th and Spring, said one of her friends was beaten and robbed on Main Street, while another was body slammed near 7th and Grand. A neighbor in her building, she said, was stabbed and hospitalized with a punctured lung — and ultimately moved out of the neighborhood.

“Everyone living, working in, or visiting downtown has noticed the rapidly deteriorating conditions,” she told the committee.

