Model, Entrepreneur and Blogger, Rocky Barnes New Capsule Collection With Express

Express has partnered up with model, entrepreneur and blogger Rocky Barnes on an exclusive capsule collection launching May 3! Rocky joined us live with a preview of the collection. The co-designed collection was inspired by Rocky’s travels, her vintage collection and by the pieces she finds herself reaching for the most in her own wardrobe. It is versatile and wearable without being overwhelming. The collection will be in over 200 stores and online at Express. You can follow Rocky on Instagram @Rocky_Barnes