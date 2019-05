× Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Phillips 66 Refinery in Carson

Fire crews were called to a blaze at an oil refinery in Carson on Thursday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the Phillips 66 refinery facility at Sepulveda Boulevard and Alameda Street around 5 p.m.

The refinery was also the scene of a massive fire on March 15.

It is unclear at this time what initially sparked the blaze.