Fontana School Coach Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

Posted 4:33 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, May 2, 2019

A man who worked as a coach for the Fontana Unified School District has been arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor, police said Thursday.

Elbert Houston, 41, is seen in a photo released by Fontana police on May 2, 2019.

Elbert Houston, 41, was arrested after officers responded to the 6000 block of Lost Horse Drive at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The Fontana resident has served as “a coach in various capacities” for the school district since 2015, police said in a news release.

“Currently, there is no indication that there are additional victims,” the news release states.

Anyone with information can contact Detective R. Miller or Detective R. Sayegh at 909-356-3344.

