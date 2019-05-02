× Man and 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Fatal Shooting Outside 7-Eleven in El Monte

A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in the fatal shooting of another man outside a 7-Eleven in El Monte last week, authorities said Thursday.

Andres Mayorga, 26, and a teenager have both been booked on suspicion of killing 38-year-old Angel Rosas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The 16-year-old suspect’s identity has not been released due to his age.

Rosas was shot to death outside the convenience store near Valley Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue about 10 p.m. on Friday, authorities said. He was found suffering at least two gunshot wounds in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene.

Inmate records show Mayorga was arrested shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday and is being held on $2 million bail. Sheriff’s officials said the teen is being held on no bail.

Officials said a motive for the crime is not yet known as the investigation continues.

34.068621 -118.027567