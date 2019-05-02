Man ‘Associated’ with La Verne Apartment Building Manager Accused of Burglarizing Units

Dean May, 69, pictured in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department following his arrest on March 24, 2019.

A man described by police as being “associated” with the manager of a La Verne apartment complex is accused of breaking into the units of building residents and helping himself to valuables, police said Thursday.

Dean May, 69, faces two counts of burglary following his arrest on March 24, according to La Verne Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

May pleaded not guilty to the charges on March 26 and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in the case on May 9, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show.

Police went to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Dover Avenue after residents reported missing items, police said in a written statement.

Officers discovered several apartments had been affected, the police statement said. “Stolen items recovered from the investigation ranged from jewelry to camping equipment.”

Detectives identified May as a suspect in the burglaries, police said. He was described as “associated” with the manager of the apartment complex.

It was not clear whether his relationship with the manager helped him access the alleged victims’ apartments.

Bail for May was set at $130,000 pending court proceedings, records show.

