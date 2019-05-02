Man Killed, Brother Injured in Lake View Terrace House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed and his brother was injured in a Lake View Terrace house fire Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The blaze was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Hunnewell Avenue.

The fire at the 1,380-square foot, single-story home took about 20 minutes to put out.

One of the victims was found inside the burning home and declared dead at the scene, LAFD officials said in an alert.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the victim being pulled out of the home by firefighters. The firefighters tried life-saving measures on the man, but they eventually placed a white sheet over him, aerial video showed.

The victim's brother was found in the back yard with smoke inhalation and minor burns. Fire officials said he was attempting to put out the "intense flames" with a garden hose. The injured brother was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The victims ages and identities were not released.

A pet dog was also injured in the fire, but was found safe in the yard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.