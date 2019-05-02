Moreno Valley Woman Accused of DUI, Manslaughter Following Deadly Hemet Crash

A Moreno Valley woman is accused of being drunk and high when she slammed into the back of another car while driving at more than 100 mph in Hemet on Wednesday night, killing one man and leaving another hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Faalele Patea, 25, was booked on suspicion of intoxicated driving, manslaughter and violating parole in connection with the crash, which took place just after 9 p.m. on Florida Avenue, near Warren Road, according to Hemet Police Department Sgt. Don Reinbolt.

She was at the wheel of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta that was headed west on Florida Avenue just prior to the crash, he said.

“Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that Patea was speeding, traveling over 100 miles-per-hour,” Reinbolt said in a written statement. “Patea rear-ended a Honda Civic occupied by two men in their 20s that was slowing for a red signal at Warren Road.”

Paramedics took both injured men to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other was listed in critical condition.” The victim’s identities were not available Thursday.

Investigators determined Patea was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs, Reinbolt said. She was arrested at the scene.

It was not clear whether the suspect was injured in the crash.

Patea, who was already on parole due to a prior criminal conviction, was being held without bail pending legal proceedings, officials said.