Mother, Daughter Face Robbery and Elder Abuse Charges After Allegedly Stealing Dog in Long Beach

A mother and daughter accused of pushing a 72-year-old man walking his dog in Long Beach and then stealing the pet are facing charges of second-degree robbery and elder abuse, prosecutors said Thursday.

Patricia Juarez, 50, and her daughter Erika Juarez Trujillo, 24, pleaded not guilty to the felony counts on Wednesday and are expected to appear in court May 28, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Trujillo pushed the man down as he was walking the 3-year-old Maltese-Yorkshire terrier mix in the 800 block of Molino Avenue on April 5, according to prosecutors and police. She then allegedly took off with the dog in a car driven by her mother.

The man did not report being injured and authorities found the stolen pup, Chewie, at a home in South Gate the following day, police said. Chewie could be seen excitedly wagging his tail upon being reunited with his family.

Juarez and Trujillo, who are both South Gate residents, were taken into custody on the afternoon of April 6, authorities said. They were each being held on $50,000 bail before being released around 4 p.m. that day., inmate records show.

Each of the women faces a possible maximum sentence of six years in state prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

Chewie is going home! Thank you to our partners at @LBAnimalCare who helped us ID him by scanning his chip. pic.twitter.com/GKEeE7xtnS — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) April 6, 2019

33.770050 -118.193739