One of Two Brothers Sentenced to Life Without Parole in Fatal Stabbing of Woman During South L.A. Robbery

One of two twin brothers was sentenced to four years plus life without the possibility of parole in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman who was robbed in South L.A. just days before Christmas in 2014.

On April 15, a jury found Kenyata Blake, 22, guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles District.

He and his brother, Keishon Blake, had been accused of killing Maria Elena Rivas, 62, as she was walking home from doing groceries on Dec. 22, 2014.

Kenyata Blake fatally stabbed the victim, whose purse was also stolen.

Kenyata Blake also robbed a woman on Jan. 23, 2015 in the Mid City area, officials said.

Keishon Blake faces the same charges for his role in the crimes and his case is pending.