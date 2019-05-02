One of Two Brothers Sentenced to Life Without Parole in Fatal Stabbing of Woman During South L.A. Robbery

Posted 2:12 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:13PM, May 2, 2019
Kenyata Blake is shown in a photo released by the LAPD in January 2015.

Kenyata Blake is shown in a photo released by the LAPD in January 2015.

One of two twin brothers was sentenced to four years plus life without the possibility of parole in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman who was robbed in South L.A. just days before Christmas in 2014.

On April 15, a jury found Kenyata Blake, 22, guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles District.

He and his brother,  Keishon Blake, had been accused of killing Maria Elena Rivas, 62, as she was walking home from doing groceries on Dec. 22, 2014.

Kenyata Blake fatally stabbed the victim, whose purse was also stolen.

Kenyata Blake also robbed a woman on Jan. 23, 2015 in the Mid City area, officials said.

Keishon Blake faces the same charges for his role in the crimes and his case is pending.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.