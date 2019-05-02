× Online Reservations to Visit New Star Wars Theme Park Sell Out Within Hours

Two hours after Disneyland began accepting online reservations Thursday from people who want to be the first to experience the newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the coveted slots were all filled.

Disneyland began at 10 a.m. Pacific time to accept online reservation requests to visit the $1-billion expansion for four-hour periods. Those reservations were filled by noon, according to theme park officials.

Fans who want to see Galaxy’s Edge during the first three weeks after its May 31 opening can still get a reservation to visit the land but only by booking a room in one of three hotels in the resort.

“We are delighted that our guests are as excited as we are about the May 31 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said.

