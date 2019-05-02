Pickup Truck Driver Ejected, Killed After Colliding With Big Rig in Riverside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man driving a pickup truck was ejected and killed in a violent crash in Riverside late Wednesday night.

Police responded to an injury collision report near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and Arfon Way shortly before midnight, the Riverside Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators believe a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Buena Vista Avenue when it crashed into the rear of a 2011 Freightliner.

The driver of the pickup truck was ejected in the crash, the Police Department stated.

Emergency personnel pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.

The driver of the big rig remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Lt. Graham said.

There was no immediate word on whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Police Department at 951-826-8720.