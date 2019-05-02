× Police Uncover Possible Drug Lab While Responding to Home in Burbank

An investigation is underway after police uncovered what they described as a secret drug lab operating in a Burbank home Thursday morning.

Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Castleman Lane at about 1:20 a.m. after someone called to report seeing a loose dog coming out of a home with an open front door, the Burbank Police Department stated in a news release.

Authorities attempted to make contact with whomever might be in the home after noticing that lights were on inside and vehicles were parked in the driveway.

When no one came to the door, officers feared there could be someone in distress, or the victim of a crime inside.

Once inside the home, police found equipment for making drugs and what appeared to be a clandestine drug lab, the news release stated.

A HazMat response team was called to the scene to remove any dangerous items.

One person was detained at the home in connection with the investigation, the Police Department stated.