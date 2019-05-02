Suspect Arrested in Killing of 22-Year-Old Riverside Man Who Died of Mysterious Head Injury

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the killing of a 22-year-old man who died after suffering a mysterious head injury in Riverside, authorities said.

Kelvin Taylor is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the City of Riverside on May 2, 2019.

The victim, Jordan Love, was found unconscious on the 7400 block of El Sol Way on Feb. 8 and was transported to a nearby hospital where he died two days later due to a major injury to his head, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Love’s death was ruled a homicide and an investigation was launched by the department’s homicide and gang units, Railsback said.

Investigators later identified 25-year-old Kelvin Trayvone Taylor as a suspect in the killing and he was taken into custody at a shopping center in Mira Loma, according to Riverside Police.

Taylor was booked into a Riverside jail on homicide and parole violation charges. He was being held without bail, police said.

The Inland Regional Apprehension Team, a multi-agency task force set up by the FBI, assisted with finding the suspect, Railsback said.

Authorities did not provide information on how the victim suffered the head injury or if a weapon was used.

The case is still under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or Detective James Elliott at 951-353-7238. To remain anonymous, email rpdtips@riversideca.gov

