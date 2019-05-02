Suspect Arrested in Killing of 22-Year-Old Riverside Man Who Died of Mysterious Head Injury

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the killing of a 22-year-old man who died after suffering a mysterious head injury in Riverside, authorities said.

The victim, Jordan Love, was found unconscious on the 7400 block of El Sol Way on Feb. 8 and was transported to a nearby hospital where he died two days later due to a major injury to his head, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Love’s death was ruled a homicide and an investigation was launched by the department’s homicide and gang units, Railsback said.

Investigators later identified 25-year-old Kelvin Trayvone Taylor as a suspect in the killing and he was taken into custody at a shopping center in Mira Loma, according to Riverside Police.

Taylor was booked into a Riverside jail on homicide and parole violation charges. He was being held without bail, police said.

The Inland Regional Apprehension Team, a multi-agency task force set up by the FBI, assisted with finding the suspect, Railsback said.

Authorities did not provide information on how the victim suffered the head injury or if a weapon was used.

The case is still under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or Detective James Elliott at 951-353-7238. To remain anonymous, email rpdtips@riversideca.gov