Suspect Charged With Murder in Deaths of 3 Men Found Shot in Cars on Remote Palmdale Road

A suspect has been charged in the case of three men found shot dead and a fourth wounded inside two parked vehicles in Palmdale earlier this year, officials said Thursday.

Jonathan Paul Misirli, 35, of Sun Valley, was identified as the gunman during months of investigation into the Jan. 16 killings near the corner of Ranch Center Drive and 40th Street West, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The location is in a remote area, just south of the Lazy T Ranch horse boarding stable.

Authorities have not revealed what evidence ties Misirli to the shootings.

Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene after deputies found their bodies at about 11:15 p.m., and the fourth was hospitalized. The surviving victim was shot in the face but able to use his cellphone to call 911, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The newspaper identified the three men slain as Olukayode A. Owolabi, 27, of Westchester; Sean B. Cowen, 24, of Van Nuys; and David Adalberto Hernandez-Licona, 24, of Boyle Heights.

Misirli had been living in Griffith Park, near the observatory, and was found Tuesday by detectives surveilling the area, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The alleged gunman was arrested around noon after walking out of the park and into Los Feliz, on Vermont Avenue just north of Los Feliz Boulevard.

He’s since been charged with three counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and second-degree robbery, sheriff’s officials said.

Prosecutors are also seeking a sentencing enhancements for the allegations that he committed multiple murders and that he personally discharged an assault rifle.

Misirli had previously lived in Palmdale, investigators said.

He’s now being held on $3.035 million bail, inmate records show.