The News Director’s Office: Life’s A Breeze With Kaj Goldberg

Posted 6:12 AM, May 2, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:11AM, May 2, 2019

On this episode of The News Director’s Office, Jason and Bobby chat with KTLA weatherman Kaj Goldberg. Kaj shares how and why he ended up working in news after leaving his career in the entertainment industry. Kaj also talks about his love for outdoor hobbies like surfing, hiking, and mountain biking. He also chats about his participation in the MLK Day parade, his love for his family and, of course, what’s going on with California weather.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.