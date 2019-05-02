The News Director’s Office: Life’s A Breeze With Kaj Goldberg

On this episode of The News Director’s Office, Jason and Bobby chat with KTLA weatherman Kaj Goldberg. Kaj shares how and why he ended up working in news after leaving his career in the entertainment industry. Kaj also talks about his love for outdoor hobbies like surfing, hiking, and mountain biking. He also chats about his participation in the MLK Day parade, his love for his family and, of course, what’s going on with California weather.

